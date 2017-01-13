Marketing and Research director maps out 2017 plan

By the sound of her report today, Caroline Warner, the marketing and research director for the public-private partnership Oconee Economic Alliance, expects to spend a very busy 2017—advancing the cause of Oconee County economic development. Warner today left the board of directors with a couple of unanswered questions—the answers to which she will strive during the next 12 months to answer. One is that given several good signs that the economy is re-gaining vibrancy, such as a low jobless rate, why aren’t we seeing a flurry of new business investments—some of which could fill up the many empty storefronts in Oconee towns.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+