Walhalla, SC — Marshall Thomas Smith, 98, of 91 Penny Lane, York, PA, and husband of the late Ruth Butts Tomlin Phillips Smith, passed away Monday, May 15, 2017, at in York, PA. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, May 22, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Westview Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM, Monday, prior to the service at Davenport Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, 256 Oconee Station Road, Walhalla, SC 29691.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+