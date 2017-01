Seneca, SC— Martha Ann Duvall Bright, 72, wife of Ralph “Greg” Bright, of 136 Bruce Boulevard, Seneca, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2017, at GHS Cottingham Hospice House. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oconee Hospice of the Foothills, GHS Cottingham Hospice House, Attn: Foundation Office, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672. The family is at the home. Davenport Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

