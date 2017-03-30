Walhalla, SC— Mary Magdalene Braddock, 85, wife of the late Jack Braddock, of 285 Lecroy Road, Walhalla, passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Lila Doyle Nursing Home. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM, Friday, March 31, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home. Burial will take place at 2:00 PM, Saturday, April 1, 2017, at Rowan Memorial Park Cemetery in Salisbury, NC. The family will receive friends from 3:00-4:00 PM, Friday, prior to the service at, Davenport Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to College Street Baptist Church, P.O. Box 340, Walhalla, SC 29691. The family is at their respective homes.

