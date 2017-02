Walhalla, SC— Mary Rogers Brunson, 89, wife of the late John E. Brunson, Sr., of 120 Autumnwood Lane, Apt 19E, Walhalla, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2017, at GHS Cottingham Hospice House. The family is at their respective homes. Davenport Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

