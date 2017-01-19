Salem, SC— Maxine Smith Frick, 77, wife of Donald Richard Frick, of 450 Crooked Tree Road, Salem, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2017, at her home. A graveside service will be held at 4:00 PM, Saturday, January 21, 2017, at Salem Davidian Seventh Day Adventists Church Cemetery. Flowers are accepted, or memorials may be made to Oconee Hospice of the Foothills, GHS Cottingham Hospice House, Attn: Foundation Office, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672. The family is at their respective homes. Davenport Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+