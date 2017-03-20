Mayor marvels at his city’s resiliency

 

In the 19th century common was the creation of towns bi-sected by the railroad.  Seneca and Westminster are among the examples.  But a fact of 21st century life is that, while the trains continue to roll, some small towns along railroads have practically died.  Westminster is an example of a town that continues to exude vitality.  And, for that, the city’s second-year mayor credits the citizenry.  Mayor Brian Ramey spoke to 101.7/WGOG NEWS during the city’s 142nd birthday celebration Friday evening the Westminster Music Center.  “The hard-working diligence that these people had is why Westminster is still here,” Ramey said referring to Westminster residents and their fore-fathers.