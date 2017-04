Westminster’s part in this year’s National Day of Prayer will be led by its mayor, Brian Ramey. The mayor believes the lineup of speakers next week is impressive. It includes Sheriff Mike Crenshaw and Sherry Thrift Bradshaw, a one-time first runner-up Miss America. You can take part in Westminster’s National Day of Prayer at noon Thursday, May 4 at the gazebo next to the Depot on Main Street.

