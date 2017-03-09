Mayor wants Walhalla to look its best

Mayor Danny Edwards gave Walhalla City Council the dates of Friday and Saturday, May 5 and 6 as the weekend for this year’s Mayfest. And the mayor wants the city to look the best it can. He requested and received permission for Walhalla to call for bids to plant and maintain warm weather plants inside the Main Street medians downtown. Edwards wants to see plants of color in the medians to replace the autumnal colors planted last year. The mayor also succeeded in convincing the council to request contractor bids for the re-surfacing of the Bob Littleton-owned parking lot that sits between Bantam Chef and the Confederate memorabilia store on Main Street. Under a lease arrangement with downtown building owner Littleton, the city may use the lot for off-street public parking.

