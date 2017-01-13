McMaster to speak next month in Oconee

The new Oconee Chamber of Commerce has secured Henry McMaster as a speaker for an event next month, and the question at the forefront is when McMaster makes his appearance will it be as Lieutenant Governor or as Governor. Regardless, chamber leaders are looking forward to McMaster speaking at their event on Friday, February 17. The announcement was made this morning by Vanessa Penton, chamber executive director, during a meeting of the board of the Oconee Economic Alliance.

