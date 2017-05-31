Measures to balance Seneca spending in 2017-18

To arrive at a balanced budget over the next year, Seneca officials say measures will be required including a tax increase, a garbage pickup increase, and a reduction-in-force of five city jobs. Those jobs are held by retiring city workers. Both Mayor Dan Alexander and City Administrator Greg Dietterick said the plan is not to re-fill those jobs. No cost of living increase is attached to the budget proposals laid before the city council last night. Dietterick further signaled what he called a further drastic step by asking the city council to enact a hiring freeze with only a couple of exceptions. The city will fill its vacant job of financial director and should any vacancies occur in the police department during 2017-18, the police will be allowed to re-fill those jobs. The mayor and the city administrator last night proposed creating an additional $41,867 dollars in revenue by raising the property tax to the equivalent of 1.2 mills. The property tax rate is now 60.5. The budget proposals project city government to operate at a $10.5 million budget; Light and Water at $30 million (and no increases in water, sewer, and electric power charges.) The annual Light and Water transfer for general expenses is to be $3.6 million. Counting all individual city budgets, six of them, total Seneca spending next year would be $42 million.

