Medical cannabis (marijuana) legislation

The Oconee-Pickens state senator occupied a seat last week during a subcommittee meeting of his chamber’s medical affairs committee. There, they talked about S. 212—a bill for comprehensive medical cannabis legislation. For his part, Walhalla’s Thomas Alexander opposes expanding the use of cannabis, also known as marijuana, for medical use provided a patient’s doctor recommends it. But he concedes the medical affairs committee will hold hearings to gage what the public, law enforcement and others think.

