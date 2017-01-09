Medical cannibis bill to be introduced

A bipartisan group of state lawmakers will introduce comprehensive medical cannabis legislation Tuesday in the South Carolina General Assembly. At 10:30 a.m., several of the legislators will join patients and advocates in the First Floor Lobby of the State House for a news conference to discuss the South Carolina Compassionate Care Act, to will allow patients suffering from debilitating medical conditions to access medical cannabis if their doctors recommend it. Patients and family members of patients who would benefit from legal access to medical cannabis will discuss the urgent need for the legislation. Among them will be SC Compassion spokesperson Jill Swing of Charleston, whose 9-year-old daughter has cerebral palsy and epilepsy, and Bill Davis of Townville, an ordained minister with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

