Mementoes depict the era of segregation

Seneca leaders welcomed a donation last night by Oconee public schools to make easier the re-telling of the story of the era when classrooms were separated by race. An old clock and a school horn that once sounded at the all-black Blue Ridge High School will be made part of a new exhibit to open this summer at Seneca’s Bertha Lee Strickland Cultural Museum on S. 2nd Street. Eventually, the museum will receive a frame picture of the late Allen Code, who served as Blue Ridge High principal and was prominent in education statewide. Oconee County public schools were de-segregated after the 1968-69 school year and managed to avoid the kinds of incidents that married public school de-segregation in other parts of the country. Shelby Henderson, museum manager, stressed the importance for the younger generations to learn about the past.

