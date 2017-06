Salem – Michael Kenneth Dobson, 43, of 207 Flat Shoals Road, passed away Friday, June 16, 2017 at his residence. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. The family is at the residence. Memorials in his memory may be made C/O Sandifer Funeral Home, PO Box 69, Westminster, SC 29693. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

