Word reaching 101.7/WGOG NEWS of a serious fire that struck the restaurant at The Reserve home development on Lake Keowee. Apparently it was a midnight hour fire, to which Oconee County’s Keowee fire Department sent resources, including a ladder fire truck. We are attempting to learn more information from Pickens County’s Keowee Vineyard Fire Department thru its chief, Phil Black.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+