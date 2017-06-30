Midnight hour wreck takes three lives

The Sheriff in Stephens County, Georgia, Randy Shirley, has confirmed an accident last night killed three people and seriously injured a fourth. By late this morning, no names had been released. Just after midnight, the driver of a Jeep was unable to negotiate a sharp curve in the Gum Log Community and went off the roadway, striking trees and down an embankment. One occupant was ejected. There were two males and two females in the Jeep. Both females were pronounced dead on scene as well as one of the males. The other male had a faint pulse and was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+