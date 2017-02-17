Walhalla, SC— Mildred Grace Kerr, 86, of 915 White Cut Road, Walhalla, passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2017, at GHS Cottingham Hospice House. A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 18, 2017, at the Oconee Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oconee Hospice of the Foothills, GHS Cottingham Hospice House, Attn: Foundation Office, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672. The family is at their respective homes. Davenport Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+