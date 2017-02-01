Mildred Whiten

Westminster – Mildred Elizabeth King Whiten, 88, widow of the late William Jimmy “Jim” Whiten, 550 Whiten Road, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at Seneca Health and Rehab. A funeral service will be held 2 pm, Friday, February 3, 2017 from the Chapel of Sandifer Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Rock Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm, Thursday, February 2, 2017 at Sandifer Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted. The family is at the home of her son, Robert Whiten, 504 To Woods Road, Westminster, SC 29693. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY

