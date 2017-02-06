“Minor child” settlement approved

Two parties are no longer defendants in a lawsuit alleging that a Walhalla High soccer player was the victim of an initiation ritual. Judge John Hayes today approved the request of an attorney for the boy’s parents to settle their case against the Oconee School District and one other defendant. The total settlement amount is $75 thousand—of which the school district’s insurance provider will pay all but $5 thousand. A second insurance company will pay the difference. The lawsuit alleged the victim was restrained and “aggressively” touched improperly while on a bus ride back from a 2014 match in Pickens. Hayes ruling authorizes a special needs trust for the victim, a minor age boy. An attorney for the school district said the district denies any wrong doing on its part, but agrees to the settlement.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+