Miriam Blackmon

Seneca – Miriam Green Blackmon, 75, widow of the late David Barney Blackmon, 1060 Return Church Road, passed away Sunday, June 18, 2017 at Greenville Memorial Hospital. A funeral service will be held 2:30 pm, Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at Return Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm, prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in Return Baptist Church Cemetery. The family is at the home of her daughter, Wanda Hayes, 409 Brown Farm Road, Seneca, SC 29678. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Return Baptist Church, Family Life Center, 733 Return Church Road, Seneca, SC 29678. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

VK Facebook Twitter Google+