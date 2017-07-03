Mishap fatal near Burrell’s Ford

A fall late last night on Chattooga River Trail near Burrell’s Ford at Mountain Rest proved fatal to a 39-year old Spartanburg County man. Once family members are notified, the man‘s name will be released. According to Coroner Karl Addis, the victim appears to have been walking the trail toward Burrell’s Ford Road when he fell an estimated 15 feet, straight down from a ledge. There had been rain in the area yesterday afternoon; the ground was wet and slick. The man and a female friend arrived earlier in the day at Burrell’s Ford and hiked the trail; they met up with some individuals and all planned to camp overnight near the trail. The female returned to the car to retrieve items to stay overnight; it’s believed the man left the camp site alone and was later found below the ledge after he was unaccounted for. Addis says a post mortem exam will be performed to assist with the death investigation.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+