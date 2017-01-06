Missing Easley girl found in Seneca

A missing Easley girl was found this week in Seneca. The Seneca police say they found the 14-year old laying down in the backseat of a car parked Wednesday night at a By-Pass convenience store. Seneca Chief John Covington said the incident wound up classified as a runaway, although earlier Greenville County authorities dragged a river when the girl’s backpack was found on the riverbank. The Seneca police say they located the driver of the car and arrested him on the charge of simple possession of marijuana.

