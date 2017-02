Oconee General Sessions Judge Scott Sprouse declared a mistrial this morning in the state’s case against Reginald Bernard Smith of Westminster. A jury was drawn yesterday to hear the charges against him: resisting arrest and posession with intent to distribute crack cocaine. The trial was held up as Smith, with the jury out of the courtroom, tried to plead guilty. Sprouse, however, refused to accept the plea when he heard Smith say that he was under the influence of crack.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+