Molly King

Seneca – Molly Suttles King, 82, widow of the late Almer B. King, 330 Gilliam Drive, passed away Monday, January 02, 2017 at Lila Doyle Nursing Care. A funeral service will be held 2 pm, Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1-2 prior to the service at the church. The family is at their respective homes. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to GHS Hospice of the Foothills, Attn: Foundation Office, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY

VK Facebook Twitter Google+