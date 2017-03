Three mid-afternoon car wrecks happened in Seneca on Monday. The worst wreck involved three cars on Highway 123 in front of Harbor Freight. Captain B.J. McClure says the accident started when a vehicle exited the Harbor Freight parking lot and collided with a westbound car. That car proceeded to hit a third vehicle. All three drivers were taken to Oconee Memorial Hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

