The Knights of Columbus will raise

money this weekend to help people with intellectual disabilities. Members of the organization will be at Bountyland Quik Stop, Bi-Lo Grocery, and Wal-Mart to accept donations. Last year the Knights supported classroom teachers in 22 schools and the Oconee County Tribble Activity Center. Pictured is Larry Patten with Blue Ridge Elementary in Seneca one of the grant recipients.

