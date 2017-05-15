Month-long observance to prevent child abuse

If there’s one thing that Marie Dunnam will say after this past month of April, it is that there is satisfaction to take from an effort to draw attention to the need to stop or reduce child abuse. Dunnam is the exective director of Oconee First Steps. Perhaps, the most visible sign of a one-month observance to draw attention to the problems of child abuse was a countywide display of pinwheel gardens. There were 75 displays containing 11 thousand of the eye-catching purple pinwheels. Throughout April there were 23 events. Perhaps the largest was in Seneca. A health and education event saw 250 visitors browse 50 exhibits.

