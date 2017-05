State Senator Thomas Alexander has sent word from Columbia that Erin Moon and Dan Pollock have been officially confirmed as part-time Oconee County magistrates. Moon and Pollock are expected to be slotted by Chief Magistrate Todd Simmons into the county’s system of three full-time magistrate courts. They are expected to see duty in the Oconee Law Enforcement Center, in part, to speed up bond hearings for those who are jailed.

