Help is on the way to lessen the workload of Oconee County’s system of three full-time magistrate courts. State Senator Thomas Alexander says his choices to serve as county part time magistrates are Erin Moon of Seneca and Daniel Pollock of West Union. Moon and Pollock are expected to work in association with Chief Magistrate Todd Simmons of Seneca, Magistrate Blake Norton of Walhalla, and Will Derrick of Westminster.

