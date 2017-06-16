More options on the table for Westminster

Westminster is still short in trying to eliminate the budget dilemma that it faces July 1 when a new budget year arrives. Another meeting last night failed to eliminate the projected budget shortfall of $519,950 dollars for 2017-18. However, Mayor Brian Ramey says during last night’s budget workshop more options were placed on the table. Apparently one of those options will not be to ask the county to take over the municipal fire department. Keeping it municipal, Ramey said this morning, “was the consensus of the majority last night for now.”

