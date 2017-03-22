More time for Walhalla hotel project

Oconee County has extended the period of due diligence to allow developers to get going on the project to turn the former courthouse into a hotel. After hearing what Tom Markovich and his partner are up against, the county council last night extended the time from April to August. According to Markovich, the quest for final historic designation for the 1956 building in Walhalla is time-consuming and precise and it has him going back to his architects to ensure the application is right. “This project is moving forward,” says Markovich, “but it has hit a few sticking points….”

