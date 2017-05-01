Motorcycle theft near Charleston traced to Oconee

A Berkeley County man has been arrested in Oconee, charged with possession of a stolen motorcycle. Dekendrick O’Neal Davis was arrested late Friday night after a prospective buyer of the Honda motorcycle checked with law enforcement to be sure he was making a clean purchase. Turns out, according to the Sheriff’s Office, the motorcycle was stolen April 23. After locating the target vehicle that was transporting the bike in question and conducting a traffic stop, deputies placed the 25-year old Davis under arrest and transported him to the Detention Center. The value of the bike is approximately $16,700.00, according to the arrest warrant.

