Motorcyclist dies four days after Seneca accident

A Pickens County motorcyclist has died of injuries suffered in a downtown Seneca accident. Oconee Coroner Karl Addis recorded the death from a head injury of Liberty resident Randy Holliday at 4 am Saturday at Greenville Memorial Hospital. Holliday was 63 years old. He was in an accident involving a second vehicle around 3 o’clock Tuesday afternoon. No autopsy is planned. Addis is referring further comment to the Seneca police, the investigating authority for the accident.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+