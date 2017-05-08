Motorcyclist dies four days after Seneca accident

A Pickens County motorcyclist has died of injuries suffered in a downtown Seneca accident.  Oconee Coroner Karl Addis recorded the death from a head injury of Liberty resident Randy Holliday at 4 am Saturday at Greenville Memorial Hospital.  Holliday was 63 years old.  He was in an accident involving a second vehicle around 3 o’clock Tuesday afternoon. No autopsy is planned.  Addis is referring further comment to the Seneca police, the investigating authority for the accident.

 

 