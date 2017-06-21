Moulder gets a re-structuring directive

Chairwoman Edda Cammick of Oconee County Council says, after an executive session last night, the council gave its administrator a directive to re-structure some of the county’s departments to achieve a reduction in the workforce. As many as 15 county positions, according to reports, are jeopardized by cost-cutting measures that reflect the new budget on July 1. The county has already made cuts in its building codes department. In another action, Cammick says David Root, the county attorney, was given the authority to resolve a legal claim against the tax assessor.

