Moulder: no property tax hike in 2017-18

Oconee County Council, which includes two new members, is receiving an analysis today of the county’s financial standing from its administrator, Scott Moulder. The presentation started this morning with a review of the last completed government year—2015-16—during which the county financed a budget of $42.8 million. All but 25% of that budget was financed by Oconee County property taxes. Moulder suggested that it begs the question whether the county should move toward a budget that relies less on the property tax and more on fees. But he conceded that that question is for discussion at another time. As for what’s ahead in county spending over the fiscal year 2017-18, Moulder told 101.7/WGOG NEWS he will propose a budget that holds line on the property taxes. Moulder envisions the next budget will approximate $45 million.

