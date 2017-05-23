Moulder: Permit issued is conditional

Scott Moulder, Oconee County Administrator, confirmed this morning that the county has issued a builder’s permit that allows the contractor to proceed with work on the Pioneer Rural Water. That permit was one of the contested issues between the parties. Moulder said this, “It is correct that a conditional approval permit was issued for the portion of the plant that is under the jurisdiction of County building officials, namely the administrative / structural housing portions. The conditions noted on the permit were that Pioneer obtain its DHEC septic permit and SCDOT encroachment permit prior to calling for County inspections.” The issue of the builder’s permit was to have been argued during another court hearing this week in Anderson. Terry Pruitt, Pioneer General Manager, said, in light of the issuance of the permit yesterday afternoon, he’s unsure if Thursday’s hearing will be necessary.

