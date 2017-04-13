Movement on economic development front

The agenda for the next Oconee County Council meeting hints at further movement on the economic development front. First and final reading is set next week on resolutions that would grant “Project Entry” a fee-in-place of tax arrangement. Still shielded by its code-name, the project so far has been publicly revealed as an “academic village with various development assets that is well-positioned in relation to Clemson.” In recent months, property has changed hands for the purpose of what’s believed to be eventual plans for a home development bordering Lake Hartwell and Norfolk-Southern Railroad and the former Jacobs Chuck manufacturing plant. The figure of “not less than” $60 million has been associated with Project Entry.” Anther project, called “Raven” is on the agenda for Tuesday’s 6 o’clock meeting in council chambers. Raven is up for first reading of an ordinance for a fee-in-place of tax deal. The Oconee Economic Alliance refers to Raven as an existing Oconee County company which decided to consolidate another location into its Oconee County operations.

