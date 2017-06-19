Multiple charges against 40-year old woman

Authorities have arrested and charged a West Union woman with multiple offenses arising from incidents yesterday morning in the Friendship Community near Seneca. According to the Oconee Sheriff’s Office, the charges against April Dawn Townsend including attempted murder. Fire Marshal Shane Gibbs said a fire yesterday morning destroyed a mobile home on Mema Lane. An affidavit to an arrest warrant accuses Townsend of attempted murder and accuses her of covering the head of David Brian Mitchum with plastic bags and trying to decapitate him by swinging a machete at Mitchum’s neck, severing one of his ears. Besides attempted murder, Townsend has been charged with arson-second degree, attempted arson and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Deputies went to Mema Lane in response to a report of a disturbance between a man and a woman. They discovered the man was at the hospital receiving treatment.

