Murder charge filed, autopsy this morning

The Rebecca Murray Cawthon autopsy is set at 11 this morning. Oconee Coroner Karl Addis said once the autopsy is completed, he will first notify Mrs. Cawthon’s mother and then make an announcement as to the findings. The body of the 33-year old missing woman, according to Addis, was found Wednesday concealed inside a garage/shop-type building on the property of the home on the Welcome Church Road near Westminster. After questioning Mrs. Cawthon’s husband, the Oconee Sheriff’s Office took him into custody and named him the suspect in the homicide. By yesterday, Lee Mikael Cawthon remained jailed on a drug charge and a temporary custody order. Since then, according t Sheriff Mike Crenshaw, investigators obtained warrants charging Mr. Cawthon with murder.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+