Museums expand visiting hours

Thanks to Oconee County Parks, Recreation, and Tourism and funding from the Oconee County Accommodations Tax (ATAX) three local museums are able to expand their visiting hours to better serve the public. Walhalla’s Museum of the Cherokee in South Carolina and Patriots’ Hall: Oconee Veterans’ Museum, as well as Westminster’s Oconee Heritage Center General Store Museum will now be open to visitors three days per week. “We are really excited to see these great museums open more often to visitors,” said Oconee Heritage Center Director/Curator Leslie White, “many of these museums were previously open limited hours only on Saturdays and many visitors were unable to see the great exhibits at these museums.” Phil Shirley of Oconee County PRT said, “Oconee PRT is excited to assist the museum docent program in order to increase the amount of hours our tourism and cultural partners are open to visitors. We are hopeful that with the additional hours and marketing efforts we can enhance awareness and bring more people to the museums. We have some amazing resources and want to help showcase what these museums have to offer.” White continued, “There is lots of evidence that visitors who participate in culture and heritage tourism, such as visiting museums and historic sites, spend more and stay longer than average at their destinations. Local governments who invest in culture and heritage assets tend to see a significant return on their investment via both direct and indirect visitor spending in local economies. Oconee has a wealth of museums, historic sites, and cultural assets that can be an attractive package to potential visitors.”

New Hours of Operation:

Museum of the Cherokee in South Carolina, Walhalla

Thursday 11am-4pm

Friday 11am-4pm

Saturday 11am-4pm

Patriots’ Hall: Oconee Veterans’ Museum, Walhalla

Thursday 11am-4pm

Friday 11am-4pm

Saturday 10am-4pm

Oconee Heritage Center General Store Museum, Westminster

Thursday 11am-4pm

Friday 11am-4pm

Saturday 11am-4pm