Seneca, SC— Nancy Coggins Farley, 78, wife of James Armond Farley, of 509 Hartwell Drive, Seneca, passed away Monday, April 17, 2017, at her home. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 AM, Thursday, April 20, 2017, at Heritage Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel. The family will receive friends from 10:00-10:30 AM, Thursday, prior to the service, at Heritage Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice. The family is at the residence. Davenport Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

