Nancy Coggins Farley
Seneca, SC— Nancy Coggins Farley, 78, wife of James Armond Farley, of 509 Hartwell Drive, Seneca, passed away Monday, April 17, 2017, at her home. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 AM, Thursday, April 20, 2017, at Heritage Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel. The family will receive friends from 10:00-10:30 AM, Thursday, prior to the service, at Heritage Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice. The family is at the residence. Davenport Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.