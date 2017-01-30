Nancy Ensor

Westminster, SC – Nancy Louise Brown Ensor, 77, widow of the late Earl Edward Ensor, 1364 Greenfield Road, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2017 at Oconee Medical Center. A funeral service will be held 8 pm, Tuesday, January 31, 2017 from the Chapel of Sandifer Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm prior to the service at the funeral home. The family is at the residence. Flowers are accepted. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY

