Spartanburg, SC— Nancy Louise Addis Acker, 82, of 403 South Oakley Lane, Spartanburg, passed away Monday, June 19, 2017, at White Oak at North Grove. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Friday, June 23, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Oconee Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00–2:00 PM, Friday, June 23, 2017, prior to the service, at Davenport Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted. The family is at their respective homes.

