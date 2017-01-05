Walhalla, SC — Nathan Arthur Chapman, 72, of Walhalla, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at GHS Cottingham Hospice House. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM, Friday, January 6, 2017, at North Walhalla Church of God. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Oconee Hospice of the Foothills, GHS Cottingham Hospice House, Attn: Foundation Office, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672. The family is at their respective homes. Davenport Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

