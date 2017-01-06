National Championship view party

College Avenue in Clemson will be closed Monday night between Keith Street and highway 93, from 7 pm to 1 am, for a National Championship viewing party. And the city of Clemson announces the open container law will be suspended during those hours. Chairs are permitted however, no outside coolers, glass containers, food or beverages will be allowed in the gated area. Patrons ages 21 and older must obtain a wrist band from participating downtown businesses to consume alcohol outside in the gated area. “CAT” bus service announces its Red Route will be diverted during those hours. The Red to Central bus will travel its normal route until the intersection of College Avenue and Hwy 123. At that point it will deviate onto Hwy 123 (Bypassing Downtown Clemson and Sikes Hall) then continue to Clemson University by way of Hwy 76 and Hwy 93. The route will resume at Bryan Circle (on Cherry Road). The Red to Clemson bus will travel its normal route from Central to Clemson University’s Bryan Circle (on Cherry Rd.). At that point the bus will deviate by turning right onto Hwy 93 (Bypassing Sikes Hall and Downtown Clemson) to Hwy 76 and onto Hwy 123. The route will resume its normal schedule/route at the intersection of College Avenue and Hwy 123. If you have questions, contact CATBus.

