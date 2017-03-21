National Forest rifle range still closed

Local marksmen will have to wait longer to practice their prowess at the rifle range inside the Sumter National Forest in Oconee County. Robbie Sitzlar, Andrew Pickens District Ranger, predicts at least four more weeks before the maintenance work is finished. The temporary closing of the Cedar Creek Rifle Range came in mid to late February, after it had come to the attention of forest officials that the range was eroding and dropping sediment into the creek. According to Sitzlar, the spotty, occasional rain of late has delayed the plantings of the new grass and vegetation. The hope was to have the range re-open in time for turkey season, which is underway.

