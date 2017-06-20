New arrest made in February gunfire incident

An incident in which shots were fired into a home near Seneca sent the Oconee Sheriff’s Office to an address near the Dr. Mitchell Road east of Seneca. A homeowner on Moores Road reported gunfire, and a deputy sheriff found a bullet hole in the window of the home. That was in February and was followed by the discovery of bullet holes in other parts of the home. Last Friday Brady Lucas Finklea, 17 years old, was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling. A second person was previously charged in the incident. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Israel Tamahjea Glenn, 18, of Seneca were arrested on the identical charge in April. A 16 year old juvenile was referred to the Department of Juvenile Justice for charging for his role in the case.

