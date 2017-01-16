New bus stop at Southern Wesleyan University

A new bus stop has been established on the campus of Southern Wesleyan University in Central to serve students and others in the community. The bus stop was made possible by collaboration among university officials and Clemson Area Transit, the Federal Transit Administration, Pickens County and the town of Central. CATbus’s fare-free system has served Southern Wesleyan’s campus for more than a decade with an ADA-compliant, energy efficient bus fleet. Originally the buses stopped at a shelter located at the end of Wesleyan Drive, but the addition of an articulated bus to the Red Route required moving the stop to a site near the intersection of Wesleyan Drive and Clayton Street. The new terminal features a pullover lane and a newly-designed shelter, allowing riders to comfortably wait for the next bus, regardless of the weather. Buses stop at the Central campus every 30 minutes and a free smartphone app allows riders to track bus status.

