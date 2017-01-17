New health care facility at Clemson

Clemson’s Patrick Square community is home today to a new health care facility. Baptist Easley today opened a new facility there that features Clemson Primary Care, Clemson Neurology, Roger C. Peace Rehab Services and Baptist Easley Sleep Lab. Outpatient radiology and laboratory services are also available. Clemson Primary Care offers complete care for adults and children. The practice is staffed by board certified internal medicine physician William Bedingfield, Jr, MD, and nurse practitioner Jessica Rivera. Clemson Neurology offers consultations, comprehensive general exams and diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders like multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease. The practice is staffed by two board certified neurologists, George Baxley, MD, and Jerry Sherrill, MD, and nurse practitioner Trudy Lovejoy. Roger C. Peace Rehab Services offers physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy for adults and children. Five adult therapists offer assessment and treatment of neurological impairments, such as vertigo/dizziness, balance and coordination problems, Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis. Six pediatric therapists evaluate and provide treatment to infants and children with autism, gross and fine motor delays, feeding problems, genetic disorders and other conditions. The Baptist Easley Sleep Lab is staffed by board certified sleep specialist Abbas Mansour, MD, who provides diagnosis and treatment of sleep disorders. Sleep testing is done in a well-equipped sleep laboratory supervised by registered polysomnographic technologists. Baptist Easley at Patrick Square is located at 101 Chapman Hill Road in Clemson.

